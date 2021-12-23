After Punjab, Congress is likely to be headed towards rocky waters in Uttarakhand ahead of the polls. Congress leader Harish Rawat is slated to meet party High Command tomorrow. Other leaders of the Uttarakhand Congress including Pritam Singh, Ganesh Godiyal and Yashpal Arya will accompany him to New Delhi.

The meeting gains significance after Harish Rawat expressed his displeasure with the Congress leadership and said that the thought of resting is coming to his mind. “Isn’t it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role. There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet,” he tweeted.

A key Congress troubleshooter, Harish Rawat is projected as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, party leaders have so far maintained a stoic silence over the selection and said that the polls will be held under “collective leadership”.

Taking a dig at Harish Rawat’s cryptic tweet, Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh responded, “You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) Harish Rawat ji.” Earlier this year in November, Singh slammed Rawat in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and termed him as “perhaps the most dubious individual” he had the occasion to make acquaintance off.