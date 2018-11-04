At least thirteen people were killed and nine injured after a truck coming from the wrong side of the road rammed a car and a jeep in Sonepat district in Haryana. The accident took place near Mundlana village of the district around 5:30 pm on the Panipat-Gohana Highway.

At least thirteen people were killed and nine injured after a truck coming from the wrong side of the road rammed a car and a jeep in Sonepat district in Haryana. The accident took place near Mundlana village of the district around 5:30 pm on the Panipat-Gohana Highway. The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap, reports said. Police officials reached the spot soon after the incident. The injured have been admitted to BPS Women Medical College at Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat.

A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The truck has been impounded by the police officials, reports said. In a similar incident that took place last month, four people were killed in a head-on collision between an MUV car and a truck on Pinjore-Nalagarh Highway near village Kiratpur in Haryana. According to official statistics of road accidents, injuries, fatalities for the year 2017. a total of 464,910 road accidents were reported in the country.

On October 6, three people were killed when they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Bahalgarh flyover on the Grand Trunk road in the Sonipat district. The statistics were published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More