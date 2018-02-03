A police case was filed after the two Kashmiri students were brutally beaten up by a group of 15-20 people after the two youth came out of the mosque. The incident took place on Friday when the youth had gone to offer Friday prayers in Mahendragarh in Haryana. Meanwhile, taking the cognizance of the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for a counter. One of our officers is in touch with the boys as well, said J&K Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid.

In a shocking incident being reported from Haryana, two Kashmiri youths were brutally assaulted by a group of unidentified men on Friday, February 2. The two Jammu and Kashmir students studying in a Haryana University said that soon after they came out of the mosque after offering the Friday’s prayer in a Mosque in Mahendragarh district, a group of people started following them. Commenting on the matter, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she was ‘shocked and disturbed’ by the tragic incident.

As per reports, the two Kashmiri youths identified as Aftab Ahmad (23) and Amjad Ali (22) has filed a complaint with police in the matter. Speaking to the media, Aftab said that as he was leaving with his friend on motorbike a group of 15-20 people started beating them. “I and my friend had gone to the mosque to offer Namaz yesterday after we came out of the mosque, we noticed some people following us. Just as we were leaving on my motorbike, a group of 15-20 people started to beat us”, Aftab said.

Student of the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh district, Aftab said, “No one came forward to help us. Soon, the police arrived at the spot. We went to the hospital for a checkup and returned to the university campus. We told faculty about the incident and lodged a complaint with University.” Both the Kashmiri students are residents of Rajouri in Jammu region and are pursuing MSc (geography) from the same college.

Expressing grief over the incident, J&K CM Mufti took to her Twitter handle to complain to the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. She said, “Shocked & disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendargarh, Haryana. I urge the authorities to investigate & take strict action. @mlkhattar”

Meanwhile, former CM of J&K and MLA from Beerwah, Budgam, Omar Abdullah said, “This is terrible & goes against the spirit of what Modi ji said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence.”