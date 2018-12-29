For the past few days, the dense fog has reduced the visibility level at various parts in the state, resulting in difficulty for commuters. Kavita (36), Ranjana (18), Asha Rani (46), Harshita (9), Piyush (5) and driver Suresh (45) are the deceased persons. The matter is being investigated.

The victims were on their way from Chandigarh to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, reports said

Ambala accident: Seven people were killed and 5 others injured after their vehicle was by hit by an unidentified vehicle due to heavy fog in Haryana’s Ambala on Saturday morning. The incident took place near the Drive Inn-22 resort on Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in the wee hours of Saturday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Two of the seven dead are minors. The victims were on their way from Chandigarh to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, reports said.

For the past few days, the dense fog has reduced the visibility level at various parts in the state, resulting in difficulty for commuters. Kavita (36), Ranjana (18), Asha Rani (46), Harshita (9), Piyush (5) and driver Suresh (45) are the deceased persons. The matter is being investigated.

Haryana: 7 dead and 5 injured after a truck rammed into two cars near Ambala — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Such mishaps are common due to dense fog and low visibility conditions. The National Highways Authority of India has issued instructions for motorists to use fog-lights and hazard lights.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More