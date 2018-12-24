Jhajjar accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday morning. The incident took place on Rohtak-Rewari highway in the wee hours when the visibility was low due to dense fog.

Jhajjar accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Monday morning. The incident took place at Badli flyover on Rohtak-Rewari highway in the wee hours when the visibility was low due to dense fog. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and the rescue operation is underway, reports said. The grievously injured have been admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS. Six of the seven dead are women and belonged to the same family.

A school bus, several trucks, and cars were reported to be among the vehicles that collided with each other. For the past one week, the dense fog has reduced the visibility level at various parts in the state, resulting in difficulty for commuters. In another incident, at least four people were injured after six vehicles, including three trucks of provincial armed constabulary (PAC), piled-up on Shahjahanpur- Farrukhabad state highway due to dense fog on Sunday morning, reports said.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar visited a hospital where injured of Jhajjar hospital have been admitted and announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased. According to a report, Satpal (48), Kanta Devi (34), Santosh (45), Premlata (50), Ramkali (35), Laxmi (63), Sheela Devi (61), Khajni are the deceased persons.

Such mishaps are common due to dense fog and low visibility conditions. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued instructions for the motorists to use fog-lights and hazard lights.

#Haryana: 7 killed in 50 vehicle pileup on Rohtak-Rewari highway due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/3Wq7AjBWf9 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

