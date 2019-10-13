The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled party’s poll manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly election 2019 in Chandigarh on Sunday. The party has released its poll manifesto in presence of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP national working president JP Nadda, Harayana BJP president Subhash Barla and manifesto committee chief OP Dhankar with other senior leaders at Hotel Lalit in Chandigarh. To seek the favor of the voters the manifesto was titled Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana or My dreams of Haryana with a host of promises like doubling farmers’ income by 2022, create employment opportunities for the young generation. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received more than 1.70 lakh suggestions for the poll manifesto from several places across the state but the committee led by Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar accepted only 200 suggestions and added them into the Sankalp Patra or resolution letter.

Earlier, the Congress party had released its poll manifesto on Friday, with a plethora of promises including a loan waiver for farmers, a 33% reservation for women in government jobs. The party also said that they make 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution,city councils and municipality corporations if they come to power in the upcoming election. The party also focused on the using of drugs by the youths and marked it as a cause of concern. They also promised to give Rs 12,000 as an annual scholarship to students belonging extremely backward class and scheduled castes. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App