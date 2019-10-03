Haryana Assembly election 2019: Congress has released its list of 84 candidates. The party has named Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal assembly seat.

The Congress has released its first list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. The party has fielded all its 17 sitting MLAs expect one. Renuka Vishnoi, who was representing Hansi constituency, failed to find a place in the list this time. The candidate list has also not mentioned the names of Haryana Congress chief Selja and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar.

Congress has fielded former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat and Kaithal assembly seats respectively. BJP has named Satish Nandal and Lila Ram Gurjar to contest against two Congress leaders.

Similarly, the party has fielded both the sons of late Bhajan Lal Bishnoi. Three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi will contest from Adampur against BJP’s Sonali Phogat. His brother Chander Mohan Bishnoi from Panchkula seat.

Bhajan Lal’s nephew Dura Ram Bishnoi, who recently quitted Congress and joined the BJP party has been fielded from Fatehabad constituency.

Congress releases a list of 84 candidates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Haryana. BS Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur & Kiran Chaudhary to contest from Tosham. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/jRMGWyK1iN — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Former chief minister Bansi Lal Legha’s son and daughter-in-law have also been successful to get the party tickets. Ranveer Mahindra will contest from Badhra seats and Kiran Chaudhary from Bhiwani district’s Tosham seat. Kiran will fight against BJP’s Shashiranjan Parmar from the seat.

The party has also fielded former speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former minister Geeta Bhukkal from Ganaur and Jhajjar Assembly seats while Senior leader Anand Singh Dangi from Meham seat.

BJP has also released its second list on Wednesday night. The party has named several leaders including Sunil Musepur, Sudhir Singla, Deepak Mangla, Dudram Bishnoi, Laxman Yadav and others. In the first list, BJP had named Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, who is contesting from Karnal. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to contest from Baroda, ex-hockey captain Sandeep Singh from Pehowa, and wrestler Babita Phogat will contest from Dadri assembly constituency.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the elections are slated to be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

