Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he felt really proud of Haryana when the President of China Xi Jinping told him in Mamallapuram that he had seen Dangal movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Addressing a huge rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will stop India’s share of water that is flowing to Pakistan and bring it to Haryana to facilitate irrigation. While campaigning for the BJP and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi said he will fight for the people of Haryana to protect their rights that were neglected during the earlier governments.

Mentioning his connection with Haryana, the prime minister said he never comes to Haryana with the sole purpose of attending election rallies, campaigning for the BJP or seeking votes for his party in the state. The PM also admitted that he can’t stop himself from coming to Haryana as the state itself calls him and its people have given him so much love.

Speaking about his interaction with the President of China Xi Jinping during Mamallapuram summit, Modi said he felt really proud of Haryana when Jinping told him that he had seen Dangal movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India.

The mood in Haryana favours BJP’s development agenda. Watch from Dadri. https://t.co/fhuFkvBmVz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

Addressing another rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Modi mentioned about the sacrifice of the youth of Haryana in Jammu and Kashmir and on the LoC. He said the youth of Haryana in the armed forces will not be martyred in Jammu and Kashmir because the government is taking big steps to safeguard their rights. At the same time, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress for undermining the sacrifice of the martyrs. He said the Congress should answer what they have done for those mothers who offer namaz for protection of their sons.

The PM also criticised the Congress for indulging itself in a negative campaign over the hand over of the first Rafale fighter jet to India by France’s Dassault Aviation on the occasion of Dussehra.

The BJP’s star campaigner also expressed his happiness as the Kartarpur Corridor is nearing completion. He said India is fortunate that it has got the chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent.

Speaking in Kurukshetra. Watch my speech. https://t.co/WP4yQh7jqk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

