Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Key Parties, Candidates, and Contests

The Haryana Assembly elections, featuring 90 constituencies, are scheduled for October 5, 2024, with vote counting to take place on October 8. As the political landscape heats up in the state, several parties and alliances are gearing up for a competitive election season. This article delves into the key players and the dynamics at play in this crucial electoral contest.

Voter Demographics and Election Timeline

Haryana boasts a significant electorate of approximately 20.1 million eligible voters. This demographic includes 10.6 million males, 9.5 million females, 452,000 first-time voters, and 4.09 million young voters. The nomination process for candidates concluded on September 12, with scrutiny occurring on September 13. Candidates had until September 16 to withdraw their nominations, setting the stage for the upcoming elections.

Constituency Breakdown

The Haryana Assembly is divided into 90 constituencies across 22 districts, of which 73 are unreserved, while 17 are allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC). Notably, there are no seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Some of the key constituencies include Kalka, Panchkula, Ambala, Hisar, Gurgaon, and Bahadurgarh.

Political Alliances and Key Parties

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

The ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has selected Nayab Singh Saini as its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP has announced its first list of candidates, fielding nominees in 41 constituencies.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

The opposition coalition, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), has designated Bhupinder Singh Hooda as its chief ministerial face. The Congress party has released its first list of 30 candidates.

JJP-ASP Alliance

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has formed an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), naming Dushyant Chautala as their chief ministerial candidate. Together, they are contesting 70 and 20 seats, respectively.

INLD-BSP Alliance

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has partnered with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in this election cycle. Abhay Singh Chautala is positioned as their chief ministerial candidate, with the alliance contesting in 53 and 37 constituencies, respectively.

Other Parties

Additional contenders include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Samajwadi Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Haryana Lokhit Party, which are all vying for a stake in the Haryana Assembly.

The Competition Landscape

With a total of 1,031 candidates, including 462 Independents, the election promises to be highly competitive. Independent candidates, many of whom are rebels from the Congress and BJP, are posing significant challenges to the major parties in several constituencies such as Ambala Cantonment, Hisar, and Bahadurgarh.

Focus on Traditional Strongholds

The Chautalas-led INLD, which managed to win only the Ellenabad seat in the last Assembly elections, is now collaborating with the BSP to intensify its campaign, particularly in Sirsa, its traditional stronghold. Additionally, Balraj Kundu from the Haryana Jan Sevak Party and Gopal Kanda from the Haryana Lokhit Party are recognized as formidable candidates in the Meham and Sirsa constituencies, respectively.

AAP’s Ambitious Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party has ramped up its efforts, fielding candidates in 89 of the 90 Assembly seats. The party’s senior leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, has been actively campaigning in various constituencies, focusing on Kalayat, Jagadhari, and Bhiwani. Anurag Dhanda, a journalist-turned-politician and AAP’s Haryana vice-president, is contesting from Kalayat, while Satish Yadav, a former BJP district president, is running from Rewari.

Dynamics of Party Alliances and Independent Candidates

The JJP, which previously secured ten seats in the last election, is partnering with the ASP this time, which could sway results in several constituencies amid a multi-cornered contest. Both the BJP and Congress have expelled around a dozen members for anti-party activities, as some of these rebels are now contesting as Independents.

Notable expelled BJP rebels include Ranjit Chautala from Rania and Naveen Goyal from Gurugram, while the Congress has similarly expelled candidates from Jind and Pundri.

A Cautionary Note from Hooda

Recognizing the potential threat posed by Independents and regional parties, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged his supporters to remain vigilant against those who may split votes. While filing his nomination, he pointedly noted that a party in the previous election had won ten seats, ultimately affecting their chances of forming the government. “Again, the same conspiracy is being hatched,” he remarked.

The Post-Poll Scenario

With multiple parties and alliances contesting this election, the possibility of a fractured mandate looms large. Leaders from both Chautala-led alliances and AAP have expressed confidence that their parties will play a significant role in shaping the political landscape in the post-election period.

As the Haryana Assembly polls approach, the political dynamics remain fluid, with various parties attempting to secure a foothold in a highly competitive environment. Voters in Haryana are set to play a crucial role in determining the future of the state’s governance as they head to the polls on October 5.