Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dynasties Fall As Major Political Families Lose Bastions

The BJP secured 48 seats, while the Congress won 37, but it was the loss of these political stalwarts that drew the most attention.

The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections delivered a series of unexpected results, shaking the long-held bastions of some of the state’s most prominent political families. The election witnessed the defeat of key members from the dynasties of former chief ministers Bhajan Lal, Bansi Lal, and Devi Lal, marking a significant shift in Haryana’s political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 seats, while the Congress won 37, but it was the loss of these political stalwarts that drew the most attention.

The Fall of the Bhajan Lal Legacy: Adampur Slips Away

One of the most striking results of the election came from the Adampur constituency in Hisar, which had been the stronghold of the Bhajan Lal family for over five decades. The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, and the sitting MLA. Despite his strong family legacy, Bhavya lost to Congress candidate Chander Prakash by a narrow margin of 1,268 votes.

The Adampur seat had long been associated with Bhajan Lal, followed by his son Kuldeep Bishnoi, and more recently Bhavya himself. This loss marks the end of the Bhajan Lal family’s political dominance in the region, a shock for the BJP, which had counted on the Bishnoi name to secure the constituency.

Despite the setback in Adampur, Bhavya Bishnoi’s uncle, Chander Mohan, who contested from the Panchkula constituency as a Congress candidate, managed to secure a win. He defeated BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta, marking a personal victory within the Bishnoi family, even as Bhavya suffered defeat.

Bansi Lal’s Family Faces a Heated Clash in Tosham

In another notable contest, two members of the Bansi Lal family faced off in the Tosham assembly seat. Shruti Choudhry, representing the BJP, clashed with her cousin Anirudh Chaudhry. Shruti, the daughter of BJP leader Kiran Choudhry and Surender Singh, Bansi Lal’s son, emerged victorious. Anirudh, the son of Ranbir Singh Mahendra, a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), failed to secure the seat.

The Tosham constituency had long been represented by Shruti’s mother, Kiran Choudhry, who stepped down as an MLA earlier this year after being nominated for the Rajya Sabha by-poll by the BJP. Her daughter’s victory ensures that the family’s presence in Haryana’s political arena remains strong, even as cousins went head-to-head in a battle for the same seat.

Devi Lal’s Family: Mixed Fortunes and New Alliances

The political dynasty of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal also witnessed mixed results in the 2024 elections. Devi Lal’s grandson and sitting Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, lost the Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district. However, Aditya Devi Lal, another of Devi Lal’s grandsons, won from the Dabwali seat. Aditya, the son of Jagdish, Devi Lal’s youngest son, had recently quit the BJP to join the INLD, and his victory was one of the few successes for the family in these elections.

On the other hand, Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Digvijay Singh Chautala, also a great-grandson of Devi Lal, was unable to hold his seat. The JJP, led by Digvijay’s father Ajay Singh Chautala and brother Dushyant Chautala, had formed an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) but faced a disappointing outcome, failing to secure any seats.

Ranjit Singh Chautala, Devi Lal’s son and former minister, contested as an independent candidate after quitting the BJP, following a denial of a party ticket. He entered the fray from the Rania seat in Sirsa but was unsuccessful. However, Devi Lal’s great-grandson, Arjun Chautala, managed to claim victory in Rania, adding a glimmer of success to the Chautala family’s otherwise challenging election cycle.

Other Notable Victories and Defeats

Among other prominent political figures, Devender Attri from the BJP won the Ucchan Kalan seat by a razor-thin margin of 32 votes, defeating Congress rival Brijendra Singh, the maternal grandson of the revered Sir Chhotu Ram. This close contest was one of the tightest in the entire election, reflecting the fiercely competitive nature of this year’s assembly polls.

Another significant win for the BJP came in the Mahendragarh constituency of Ateli, where Aarto Rao, daughter of senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh, secured a comfortable victory. Her success adds yet another political legacy to the family, ensuring their continued influence in Haryana’s politics.

Meanwhile, Aditya Surjewala, the son of senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, won the Kaithal constituency. Aditya, running as a Congress nominee, defeated the BJP’s sitting MLA Leela Ram, adding a vital seat to the Congress tally in this election.