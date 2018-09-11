Haryana MLAs Abhay Chautala and Karan Singh Dalal of the Congress got into a heated argument and were poised to hit each other with their shoes as proceedings turned violent in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday September 11. Speaker Santosh Yadav has suspended Dalal, a decision vociferously objected to by the Congress. The discussion had begun on BPL cards and turned unmanageable later.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday witnessed tumultuous scenes on the third and last day of its ongoing monsoon session as Opposition leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Congres MLA Karan Singh Dalal made a foiled attempt to hit each other with their shoes.

Officiating Speaker Santosh Yadav stalled Assembly proceedings for 15 minutes and marshals were called in to ensure smooth functioning of the assembly.

Following the high drama, the Haryana Assembly Speaker placed Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal under suspension for one year after the resolution was unanimously passed with voice vote as opposition INLD also supported it.

The issue started during the address by Dalal on the calling attention motion moved by him over the issue of BPL cards.

According to reports, Dalal used a derogatory word while referring to the issue and that angered the ministers and MLAs of the ruling party. Ministers Om Parkash Dhankar, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Munish Kumar Grover and Capt Abhimanyu accused Dalal of using a derogatory word for Haryana state.

BJP MLAs demanded an apology from Dalal while the latter asked officiating Speaker Santosh Yadav to clarify as to whether the word used by him was derogatory or non-derogatory. Yadav adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes and the House resumed with the worst ever scene in the history of Haryana Assembly.

