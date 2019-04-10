Haryana Board exam result 2019: Reports said 3,85,227 students had registered for class 10 exams while 2,15,484 students appeared in both regular and re-appear categories for class 12 exams. As many as 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students took the examination in March-April.

Haryana Board exam result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on May 20, 2019, on its official website bseh.org.in, reports said. The BSEH had conducted the re-appear examination for Class 10 and Class 12 on April 4 and 5, 2019, after 4,442 cases of malpractices were reported during the secondary and senior secondary examinations. A total of 7,65,549 candidates had appeared for the exams 1,728 centres.

The BSEH conducted the three-hour-long examinations from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm as per official notification. Reports said 3,85,227 students had registered for class 10 exams while 2,15,484 students appeared in both regular and re-appear categories for class 12 exams. Apart from that, as many as 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students took the examination in March-April.

The Haryana government deployed 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police for the board exam. Reports also said that 350 flying squads monitored exams at different centres in the state.

Students of Class 10th and Class12th, who want a duplicate certificate, can download the certificate online.

The HBSE, that was established in 1969 in Chandigarh, is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric (Secondary or High School) and Senior Secondary School (Academic and Vocational) level annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.

HBSE is an ISO 9001: 2008 organisation. It is owned by the Department of School Education, Haryana of Government of Haryana. All the government schools of Department of School Education, Haryana of Government of Haryana are affiliated with the HBSE.

The Haryana Board also conducts the annual examinations for Class 8th, 10th and 12th in the month of March every year.

