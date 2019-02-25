Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has presented a zero tax Budget of around Rs 1.42 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 on Monday. Reports said that the budget proposed was around 14.73% higher than the last budget. An outlay of Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed for the farmers in the budget. The finance minister announced this new schemes for the farmers with less than 5 acres of land.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has presented a zero tax Budget of around Rs 1.42 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 on Monday. Reports said that the budget proposed was around 14.73% higher than the last budget. In the new budget, the government has introduced no new taxes for the year 2019-20. An outlay of Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed for the farmers in the budget. The finance minister announced this new schemes for the farmers with less than 5 acres of land. Such farmers will be provided with a special cash incentive and Rs 15,000 monthly income. he further announced that this would be over and above what these farmers would get under the PM- KISAN.

Apart from this, Rs 223.08 crore was allocated for the excise and taxation department while Rs 1,504.98 crore were announced for women and child welfare department. The FM also announced that government employees will get natural death cover of Rs 2 lakh, a medical facility of Rs 50,000 and accidental insurance up to Rs 30 lakh.

Presented #HaryanaBudget for the Year 2019-20 in ongoing Budget Session of the State Assembly in Chandigarh today. pic.twitter.com/0IcENjFRCk — Captain Abhimanyu (@CaptAbhimanyu) February 25, 2019

Except this, Rs 3,834.33 cr for agriculture and allied sectors and Rs1,512.42 crore for the revenue department. Rs 3,324.51 crore has been announced for irrigation and water resources

In the education sector, Rs 12,307 crore has been allocated for elementary and secondary education while Rs 2,076.68 crore for higher education.

Capt Abhimanyu has also announced Rs 7,199.32 crore for welfare of SCs, BCs and social justice and empowerment sector. Rs 401 crore has been allocated for sports and youth affairs. The Haryana government will be collaborating with the Indian government to set up a science city for the national capital region in the state.

