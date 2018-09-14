A 19-year-old CBSE topper has been gang-raped at Rewari in Haryana. As per the police officials, the victim was on her way to a coaching centre when a group of men kidnapped her in a moving car and dragged her to a field. The victim claimed that the accused belonged to her village.

In a yet another crime incident, a 19-year-old CBSE topper has been allegedly gang-raped by a group of men at Rewari in Haryana on September 12. Reportedly, the incident took place when she was on her way to a coaching centre near her village in Rewari. The accused kidnapped her in a moving car, forced her to take a sedative-laced drink and dragged into a field to rape her. According to the Haryana Police, the culprits gang-raped her until she fell unconscious and later threw her at a bus stand.

She was also rewarded by the President of India after she topped the CBSE exam. During the investigation, the victim revealed that all the men are from her village.

The victim’s parents alleged the police hesitated to take their case initially and refused to file an FIR after the accused threatened them. They had been running from one police station to another, hoping to file a complaint, the victim’s parents added.

Rewari: Woman alleges her daughter was kidnapped&ganag-raped by a group of men y'day,says, "My daughter was rewarded by Modi ji after she topped the CBSE board exams. Modi ji says 'Beti Padho, Beti Bacho', but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet. " pic.twitter.com/n1t2avUsi1 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

However, a police officer claimed that a ‘zero FIR’ has been filed against the accused on the woman’s complaint. A zero FIR filed is not in charge of the area where the crime took place. It can be transferred to the relevant police station.

The zero FIR was converted into a regular FIR on Friday morning after it was successfully transferred to the police station under the relevant crime area, police added.

