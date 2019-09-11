Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar loses temper at BJP colleague: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday threatened one of his colleagues to chop off his head when he tried to put a silver crown on his head.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ill-temper has often landed him into several controversies. The senior BJP leader on Wednesday sparked a new controversy after losing his calm over another party member and threatening to chop his head with an axe during a rally. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted the video of the entire incident on his Twitter handle, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, Khattar is seen standing with an axe in his hand on the top of a vehicle. Addressing the rally, Khattar tells the crowd that the axe was to destroy his enemies when one of his colleagues tries to put a crown on his head. The minister loses his temper to the gesture and turns to him asking what was he doing. He then threatens to chop off his head with the axe.

Surjewala shared the video via his Twitter with a caption asking, “Why does Khattar Shaheb get angry”? He further writes that anger and ego are bad for health.

Reacting to the incident, Khattar said that he would not tolerate if someone tries to put a silver crown on his head. He added that someone especially his own party member would do the mistake then he would not tolerate at all. He added it was the BJP that ended the culture after coming to power, adding that the colleague was an old party member and would not feel bad.

Earlier, he made headlines after he pushed away a man who was trying to click a selfie with him. The man first touched Khattar’s feet and rose to click a selfie, however, the BJP leader lost his temper and pushed him away.

