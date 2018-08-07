Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday supported the idea of implementing National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) in all states. It comes a day after the Meghalaya government said that they are open to the idea of NRC like Assam.

Amidst controversy over the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday supported the idea and said such registration should also be done at the national level. When asked if a registration will be done in the Haryana regarding illegal immigrants, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said that decision regarding this will be taken at the central level and we will act only after the directions from the central government. It comes a day after the Meghalaya government said that they are open to the idea of NRC like Assam.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Haryana CM claimed that where there are industrial belts, this issue of illegal immigrants is increasing. A political war broke out between the ruling party BJP and opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, over the implementation of NRC in Assam.

The Opposition has accused the government of dividing people on the religious lines. However, the BJP, rubbishing opposition claims, has said that it is a positive step to identify illegal identify illegal immigrants in the country. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had made a controversial remark and warned the central government of a civil war in the country over the exclusion of over 40 lakh citizens from the draft list of Assam NRC.

Days ago, Rajnath Singh while speaking on the NRC issue made it clear that everyone will get an opportunity to claim their citizenship as NRC is not a final list but just a draft, adding that everything is being done under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

Recently, BJP president Amit Shah while speaking at the renaming event of Mughalsarai station said that opposition parties should clear their stand on NRC.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More