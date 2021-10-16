Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday called a high-level meeting at his residence in Chandigarh over the incident at Singhu border where a body of a man with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade. The Chief Minister ordered strict and fair action against the guilty and said, “The guilty will not be spared.” Home Minister Anil Vij, state Director General of Police and other top officials were present in the meeting.



Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers’ protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.



Haryana Police on Friday detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident.