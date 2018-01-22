Asking the people to remain calm ahead of the release of film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that its good if someone has decided not to screen the film but those who want to screen the movie will be provided the security. The agitation against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat by various groups including the Karni Sena and others still continue in many states including Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Just days before Padmaavat’s release, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has appealed to the people protesting against film’s release to maintain calm. He also ensured those going ahead with the screening of the film that they will be provided with the security. According to a leading TV channel, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar it is good that if someone decides not to screen the film. However, if anyone wants to screen then security will be given to them.

The threats and protests against Padmaavat’s release still continue even after the Supreme Court gave green signal for Padmaavat’s release and said that the film will be released in all the states. Meanwhile, challenging the top court’s decision, the protesting Karni Sena on Monday the court against the release of the film. Meanwhile, a group of women from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh has also threatened that if the film is released then they will perform ‘jauhar’ and set themselves on fire. The group of women led out a protest march carrying swords in their hands warning the state authorities.

However, even after multiple assurance from administration in different states and looking at the continuing protests, the multiplex owners are not ready to take any risk. Theatre owners in Gujarat said, “We have decided not to screen the movie in the whole of Gujarat. Everyone is scared, No multiplex wants to bear the loss. Why will we bear the loss?” said Rakesh Patel, Director of Gujarat Multiplex Association. The Rajput Karni Sena has threatened all the cineplexes across the globe to face major loss if they will telecast the movie. Thus, the multiplexes have come to the decision that they won’t screen the movie. Padmaavat is all set to be released on January 25, and after witnessing so many protests, nobody knows what else is waiting for the makers of the movie.