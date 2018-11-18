Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday added fuel to the fire for his anti-women rape accusations remark saying that he did not mean that, reports claim so. Haryana CM had said that around 80 to 90 percent of cases of rape and molestation happen between people who are familiar with each other.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday faced the heat for his anti-women remark on rape accusations, after which he sought to explain his statement, but added fuel to the fire saying that he only meant that reports claim that most of the sexual assaults take place between people who are known to each other. “I didn’t say sehmati (consent). I said people who know each other. That’s where rapes occur. I am not the only one saying this. There’s research to back it. There shouldn’t be politics into this,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

A day ago, in a presser, Haryana CM had said that around 80 to 90 percent of cases of rape and molestation happen between people who are familiar with each other. They roam around together for days, and when they finally squabble one day, the woman files an FIR saying that she has been raped. Grabbing the opportunity, opposition Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the Haryana CM by calling his comment an anti-women mindset. “Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!” Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

Congress leader Shobha Ojha called the statement of a perverted mind. She said, “It’s the distorted mentality of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and it shows the perverted mind of BJP party.” This was not the first time that Manohar Lal Khattar gave an anti-women statement, earlier in 2014, he had blamed women’s dressing sense for the for rapes. Khattar had said that a boy would not even look at a girl the wrong way if she dressed decently. “If they really want to enjoy their freedom of choice, why don’t they just roam around naked? Freedom has to be limited. These short clothes are Western influences. Our country’s tradition asks girls to dress decently.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More