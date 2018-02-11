A day after the row created by Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai over his comment calling domestic tourists 'scum on earth', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has finally come up with a reply. In his reply, he has expressed strong objection towards the comment and also explained that it was misquoted by the media.

The row created by Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai took a political turn when Congress leader from Haryana, Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to demand Vijai Sardesai’s resignation or accept that he was “unable to protect the rights of his people” in the northern state. A day after the entire controversy, Haryana CM has finally come up with a reply to the Congress party. The CM took to his twitter handle to reveal the fact that he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. In his tweet, he explained that the comment made by State Town & Country Planning Minister was misquoted.

In his tweet that reads: “Spoke to Goa CM @manoharparrikar ji and expressed my strong objection towards statements reported in media by State Town & Country Planning Minister. He explained that it was a misquote, the minister was referring to earlier unplanned infrastructure development of Gurugram,” Haryana CM has expressed a strong objection towards the ‘scum’ comment made by Vijai Sardesai. Despite the tweet, the story doesn’t seem to end that well as some other Goa ministers have entered the fight against domestic tourist to protect the culture and simplicity of Goa.

Spoke to Goa CM @manoharparrikar ji and expressed my strong objection towards statements reported in media by State Town & Country Planning Minister. He explained that it was a misquote, the minister was referring to earlier unplanned infrastructure development of Gurugram. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 11, 2018

In the morning, another minister has joined the league to protect the “Goan culture and the spirit of Goanness”. Threatening to chase away tourists who do not regard Goan culture, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Sunday said tourists who cannot take care of Goa and its culture will be thrown out of the state. On the other hand, Vijai Sardesai seems to be unapologetic about his comment. According to Goa Town & Country Planning Minister, he made the comment after watching a video of a tourist urinating from the window of a bus. Thus, the reply came from CM Khatter does not seem to influence the Congress and north Indians that easily.