Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said the government will implement NRC in the state. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda comes out to support for implementing NRC in Haryana.

Haryana government is all set to implement the National Register of Citizens in the state. The latest development was announced by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. While addressing in Panchkula, Khatter said Haryana will prepare a citizens’ list along the lines of Assam NRC, to check illegal immigration and other issues in the state. However, Khattar did not elaborate on the date of implementation.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has also met Justice Bhalla, a retired high court judge, and have discussed the issue. Justice Bhalla, who has taken many assignments after his retirement, will soon visit the Assam and check out all the important things related to NRC issue.

The statement has come just a month before as the Haryana is slated for Assembly elections to be held in October.

The recent statement was supported by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. While speaking to a news agency, he said whatever the CM Khattar has said is the law, foreigners have to leave and is the responsibility of the government to identify them.

The statement from Congress leader comes after his party protested against the implementation of NRC in Assam.

Khattar said the Haryana government will also look into the feasibility of setting up a Law Commission which has been suggested by Bhalla.

Last month, the final NRC in Assam was released, which left out 19 lakh people. Several political parties, including the BJP in the northeastern state, had expressed their dissatisfaction with the final list of Assam. The opposition also accused the BJP of targetting Muslims in the state.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states that the NRC would be taken across the country. He had said not only Assam but Centre also wants the entire country to be cleansed of illegal migrants.

