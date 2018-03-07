Mocking Congress party over their constant losses in state after state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar bought some pakodas from a cart put up by the Congress workers stating that it was his way of helping the ‘unemployed’. He further said that Congress has lost all the power but now they have got a pakoda-selling job. Taking the jibe to another level, Health Minister Anil Vij stated that he would get a quality checks of the pakodas being sold by Congress.

On Tuesday, while Haryana CM Khattar was en route to attend the budget session at the state assembly he stopped by a pakoda cart put up by Congress workers. The Congress had been protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infamous statement on employment by setting up various pakoda carts. The following protest also garnered a lot of criticism by the ruling party. Apart from just stopping by at the pakoda cart, CM Khattar also bought some pakodas from the cart. He further stated that he buying pakodas from the Congress workers was his way of helping the ‘unemployed’.

Highlighting the fact that Congress is losing state after state and is getting out of power from almost all the states it once ruled, ML Khattar said, “If anyone is getting employment by selling pakodas, it’s a good thing. They had become unemployed, but now they have got the pakoda-selling job, which is a good thing”. Later, the Health Minister of Haryana Anil Vij also took a jibe on Congress’ pakoda protest. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that he would soon get the quality of the pakodas examined.

