Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar can be seen giving interview in Tamil to Tanthi TV, a news channel in Tamil Nadu. The video of the interview was posted by the BJP on its official Twitter handle. It is being widely shared with netizens hailing Khattar. Haryana will go to polls on October 21.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: At a time when the Opposition has been accusing the BJP of imposing Hindi over non-Hindi speaking states, particularly in the east and south India, a video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking Tamil is doing rounds on social media. The video of Khattar’s interview to Tamil Nadu’s Thanthi TV was posted on BJP’s official Twitter handle with netizens hailing the CM for what they claim as a genuine effort in doing away with the north-south divide.

In the interview, Khattar surprised many as he gave most answers in Tamil without any assistance from the interviewer or his aides, though it looks like there may have been a teleprompter to jog his lack of practice speaking Tamil. The interviewer himself asked the questions in English. The questions were mostly related to the forthcoming Haryana elections and what the BJP government has achieved in the state.

Khattar gives his replies in clear Tamil without any hesitation. It also shows that the Haryana chief minister, though of a party that has steadfastly supported one language, is no spring chicken when learning a new language. The four-minute 46-second video is being widely shared on social media sites. Khattar, who is seeking re-election from Karnal Assembly constituency, said that he has passed a school certificate course in Tamil after he grew fond of the language following his 20-day long stay in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil had been the second official language of Haryana till 2010 after former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda replaced it with Punjabi. Tamil was adopted as the second language following Haryana’s bifurcation from Punjab in 1966, in what was then seen as a spiteful decision not to tolerate the dominant Punjabi or Hindi.

At the beginning of the year, he had surprised a lot of people after he spoke in Tamil at a function organized to celebrate Pongal festival, the main Tamil festival. According to reports, the function was organized in Chandigarh where he lauded Tamilians for contributing to the development of Haryana.

Senior RSS ideologue Tarun Vijay, who is also conversant in Tamil and is a proponent of Tamil culture, had tweeted a photo of his in the Tamil veshti after Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wore the dhoti-like garment for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram recently.

Meanwhile, people in Haryana are set to vote for a new legislature on October 21 with the BJP and the Congress competing for the 90-member assembly. Both the parties have released their election manifestos. The ruling BJP has proposed to double the farmers’ income by 2022 while the Congress promised a farm loan waiver scheme. The regional Indian National Lok Dal has also released its election manifesto with a lot of promises, as has the INLD breakaway Jannayak Janata Party of Dushyant Chautala.

