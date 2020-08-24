Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief minister of Haryana, has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the minister has urged all his close contacts and colleagues to get themselves tested and move into strict quarantine.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19 on Monday. The minister wrote on Twitter that his Covid-19 test reports have come out positive and urged all his colleagues, associates and close contacts, who came in contact with him over the last week, to get themselves tested and move into strict quarantine.

Earlier in the day, state assembly speaker and 2 BJP MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19. State home minister Anil Vij told media that the assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and 2 MLAs (Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar) have tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest developments come 2 days ahead of the monsoon session. Considering the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the state speaker had earlier made it mandatory for all ministers, including chief minister; to produce a Covid-19 negative report.

I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

Manohar Lal Khattar had decided to self-isolate himself after meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who tested Covid-19 positive last week.

As the total Covid-19 count in India surpasses 31 lakh mark, the total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana have reached 54,386, including 44,822 recovered cases and 603 deaths.