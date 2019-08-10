Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sparked controversy for his comments on Kashmiri girls. At a state-level function, Khattar said the revocation of Article 370 has made it easy to bring brides from Kashmir

Hinting at the revocation of Article 370, Khattar said leaders from his party would earlier think of bringing brides from Bihar due to poor ratio, however, now they have an option to get brides from Kashmir too as there was no obstacle in the way.

Speaking at the function, Khattar spoke on the success of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign and underlined how the girl ratio in the state went up from 850 to 933. He added that the authorities should work intensely to increase the girl ratio further in the state. In the 2011 census, Haryana recorded the worst sex ratio i.e. 1000 males to 850 females.

Earlier this week, BJP Muzzafarnagar MLA Vikram Saini drew flak for his sexist jibe on Kashmiri women soon after the scrapping of Article 370 by the Centre. He said his party workers were excited as they would now be able to marry fair Kashmiri girls. Though later, he was slammed for his misogynist comments.

Article 35A, a secondary law within article 370 guaranteed special privileges to the Kashmiri residents. It was also discriminatory in a way that it barred Kashmiri girls from marrying outside the state or else they will lose their citizenship and property rights.

Acknowledging the success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padao, Khattar said Haryana was earlier infamous for killing its daughters, however, the campaign helped it improve the gender ratio in the state.

