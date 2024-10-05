Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Haryana CM Promises Action On Alleged Molestation Of Congress Worker

Targeting the Congress over the alleged molestation attempt involving a party worker on stage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Saturday that the Congress does not respect anyone.

Haryana CM Promises Action On Alleged Molestation Of Congress Worker

Targeting the Congress over the alleged molestation attempt involving a party worker on stage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Saturday that the Congress does not respect anyone, including women, and this reflects their culture. CM Saini also asserted that if they receive an application regarding the incident, they will definitely take action.

“They don’t respect anyone, including women, the poor, and Dalits. This is in their culture and DNA. If we get an application in this regard, then we will take action. Our government will take strict action and will not spare anyone. Women are an integral part of society,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MP Kumari Selja mentioned that she spoke to the woman who was allegedly molested and demanded strict action. “I spoke to her; she told me that some people were touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as well, and when I confirmed this with her, she said that someone misbehaved with her. If something like this happens to a woman today, it is highly condemnable. Action should be taken on this,” Selja stated.

MUST READ: Haryana Assembly Elections: All Numbers You Need To Know

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also addressed the incident on X, calling it “most shocking.” He said, “A woman Congress leader was molested on stage in the presence of Deependra Hooda by Congress leaders. This has been confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime, can they be safe if Congress comes to power? Remember Simi John, Sharda Rathore, Radhika Khera, and many women who were abused by men in Congress or spoke out about the ‘casting couch’ culture within the party. Where are Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? No ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’? Will they act on Hooda supporters?” Poonawalla added.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 49.13 percent was recorded by 3 PM across 90 assembly seats in Haryana, according to the Election Commission of India on Saturday. Among all districts, Yamunanagar is leading with the highest voting percentage of 56.79 percent, followed by Mewat with 56.59 percent, Palwal with 56.02 percent, and Jind with 53.94 percent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Gurugram at 38.61 percent.

Voting in Haryana began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared on October 8, alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. The Congress obtained 31 seats; however, the JJP later exited the coalition.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Haryana Elections 2024: CM Saini, Hooda, Phogat Face Off in Top Battles

Filed under

action on complaints Haryana CM Haryana Elections political incidents

