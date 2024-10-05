Haryana CM Saini Criticizes Congress Over Alleged Molestation at Rally: A Closer Look at the Incident and Reactions

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted the Congress party on Saturday, claiming that an alleged molestation incident involving a party worker during a Congress rally reflected deeper issues within the opposition’s internal culture. Saini, while speaking to the media, stated that if a formal complaint is filed, his government will not hesitate to take strict legal action.

“They don’t respect anyone, including women, the poor, and Dalits. This is in their culture and DNA,” said CM Saini. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to justice, adding, “If we get an application in this regard, then we will take action. Our government will take strict action and not spare anyone. Women are an integral part of society.”

Congress MP Kumari Selja Calls for Action

The incident, which allegedly occurred on stage during a Congress event, has also drawn reactions from within the party. Congress MP Kumari Selja, a prominent leader from Haryana, condemned the reported misbehavior and emphasized the need for swift action.

“I spoke to her, she told me that some people were touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as well, and when I confirmed this with her, she told me that someone misbehaved with her. If something like this happens to a woman today, it is highly condemnable. Action should be taken on this,” Selja said.

BJP Spokesperson Poonawalla’s Strong Condemnation

Adding fuel to the political fire, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage over the incident. He criticized the Congress party for failing to protect its female workers during a public event.

“A woman Congress leader was molested on stage in the presence of Deependra Hooda by Congress leaders. Confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime, can they be safe if Congress comes to power?” Poonawalla wrote.

He also referenced past allegations of mistreatment within the Congress, adding, “Remember Simi John, Sharda Rathore, Radhika Khera, and many women who were abused by men in Congress itself or spoke up about ‘casting couch’ culture in Congress. Where is Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? No ladki hoon lad sakti hoon? Will they act on Hooda supporters?”

Poonawalla’s remarks aim to hold Congress accountable, questioning the party’s stance on women’s safety and its commitment to the empowerment of women.

Voting Amidst the Controversy: Haryana Records 49.13% Turnout by 3 PM

While the political storm surrounding the molestation allegation continues to brew, the people of Haryana took to the polls on Saturday. By 3 PM, the state had recorded a voter turnout of 49.13%, with several districts leading in participation. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Yamunanagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 56.79%, followed by Mewat with 56.59%, Palwal with 56.02%, and Jind with 53.94%.

However, Gurugram recorded the lowest voter turnout at 38.61%, reflecting varying levels of voter engagement across the state’s 90 assembly constituencies. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM.

Haryana Elections: A Look at the Key Contenders

A total of 1,031 candidates are competing in Haryana’s 2024 Assembly elections, representing several key political parties including the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The elections are being held across 20,632 polling booths.

The BJP, which won 40 out of the 90 assembly seats in 2019, formed a coalition government with the JJP, which secured 10 seats. The Congress had won 31 seats in that election. However, the political landscape has shifted since the JJP’s post-poll alliance with the BJP ended, making the 2024 elections even more unpredictable.

October 8: Results Day

As voting continues in Haryana, the eyes of the nation will be on October 8, when the results for both the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be announced. The outcome will determine the political future of Haryana, where key figures such as CM Nayab Singh Saini and opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are in the spotlight.

Will the BJP retain power, or will the Congress manage to stage a comeback? As accusations and tensions escalate between the two major parties, the results are poised to have a significant impact on the state’s political direction.