Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad: The incident took place when Vikas Chaudhary was standing outside a gym in Sector-9 in Faridabad

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Wednesday, reports said. A seriously injured Chaudhary was rushed to the nearest hospital on Thursday morning but he succumbed to bullet injuries. He was hit by as many as ten bullets, reports said.

The incident took place when Vikas Chaudhary was standing outside a gym in Sector-9 in Faridabad. The Haryana Police have reached the murder spot and begun a probe into the killing. No one has been arrested so far.

Reports said two unidentified men opened fire from point-blank rage. Three bullet holes were seen on Chaudhary’s SUV. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera that was installed in the vicinity.

Speaking on the daylight murder, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar termed Manohar Khattar rule in Haryana “jungle raj”. Demanding a thorough investigation, Tanwar said there is no fear of law in the state and a similar incident happened on Wednesday when a woman, who opposed molestation bid, was stabbed by unknown people.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App