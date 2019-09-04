Congress has named Kumari Selja as the chief of Haryana Congress unit and also appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda as in-charge of the election management committee as well as the Congress Legislature Party leader in Haryana.

As the regional leaders of Congress party are simmering with anger over leaderless leadership and even many leaders in several states openly risen in revolt against the central leadership. From Jyotiraditya Scindia to Milind Deora, the leaders continue to be critical of the central leadership of the party in one or the other way. In a bid to save the party ahead of Assembly elections in Harayana, Congress on Wednesday appointed Kumari Selja as the chief of Haryana Congress unit and also named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the in-charge of election management committee as well as the Congress Legislature Party leader. Ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, Kumari Selja, being a close to Sonia Gandhi takes Ashok Tanwar’s place. Tanwar, who is known to be close to Rahul Gandhi, had been the Congress state unit chief since 2014.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for a long time demanding a change in the Haryana Congress leadership and even threatened to quit if the party did not bring change in the Haryana unit of Congress. The political drama in Hooda’s camp finally ended by the replacement of Kiran Choudhary as CLP leader. It was also speculated that Hooda may float his own party but the changes in the state unit leadership may change his mind now.

Recently in Rohtak, Hooda had given a warning to the Congress high command for a leadership change and also supported the PM Narendra Modi-led government’s move to scrap Article 370.

His supporters wanted him to be the Congress chief in the state. However, the party replaced the state unit chief Ashok Tanwar with another Dalit, Kumari Selja.

With these latest developments, Congress not only pacified the Hooda and his supporters but will also play the balancing act with the representation of Jat and non-Jat communities. Both leaders Selja and Hooda could play the role in reviving the lost ground of the party in the state.

Congress was desperate to end the factionalism in Haryana where the assembly elections are slated towards the end of this year. The party had lost the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana by winning just 15 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App