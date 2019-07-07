56-year-old Rajiv Gupta was shot dead by three bikers in Karnal on Saturday. Congress criticised Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar for not maintaining proper law and order in the state.

Most of the OPDs in Haryana’s Karnal district remained shut on Sunday as a mark of protest against the murder of social activist and popular physician Dr Rajiv Gupta. Three unknown motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Gupta from point blank range and fled the spot on Saturday evening, the police said. The criminals pumped three bullets into Gupta’s chest. An injured Gupta was immediately taken to a nearest hospital by his driver Sahil with the help of locals. The incident happened at Chaura Bazar in Karnal when the doctor was going to his new hospital in his SUV with the driver. The 56-year-old doctor was the owner of Amritdhara Hospital in Haryana.

Following the incident, the Congress blamed the BJP government asserting that it had failed to ensure safety in the state.

According to witnesses, the faces of bikers were covered. Eight police teams are investigating into the matter, DGP of Haryana, Manoj Yadav, said those behind the incident will be caught soon. A former employee has been arrested in this connection along with his two associates. He also stated that several people have been detained til now.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar represents the Karnal assembly segment and the Opposition slammed his government for not maintaining law and order.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP government saying it has ignored people’s safety. Criminals are ruling in Karnal and law and order has totally collapsed, he added.

Dr. Gupta was a social worker and was linked with various organisations of the city.

Meanwhile, OPDs of local hospitals will remain closed on Sunday to protest the brutal killing.

