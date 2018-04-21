Two residents of Haryana state have been arrested by the Delhi’s Special Cyber Cell Unit for allegedly duping investors by luring them to invest their money in their scheme in order to get a 12% return within a month. After mounting pressure from the investors to return their money, the accused fled from Sonipat along with their family on February 2018. The police are still trying to ascertain the exact number of investors who were defrauded. As per the reports by the police, a total of 5,000 IDds have been found operating on the site in similar cases.

Just a few days after Pune’s bitcoin scam came to light, the police have registered a similar case in Delhi NCR where the duo belonging to Haryana has duped as many as 5,000 people by luring them to invest their money in the scheme through an online portal. This scheme guaranteed a 12% return in a month with the help of international trade and bitcoin mining. The incident came to light after a few duped investors filed a complaint against the web portal and the investors. The police immediately alerted the Cyber Crime Cell Unit following which the accused, named, Deepak Jangra (37) and Deepak Malhotra (56) were arrested.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the defaulters got this idea for extorting money in this way from GainBitcoin website. Notably, this site had also duped 8000 investors to the tune of Rs 20 billion in Pune’s Maharashtra. Pouring more details about the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Special Cell) Anyesh Roy said, “ The accused have used the concept of Multi-Level marketing which has the basic principle of referral incomes from new members, payouts from individual’s investment and also percentage payouts from the investors”.

Jhangra set-up the company in December 2016 in Delhi’s famous Netaji Subhash Place area. The accused also held meetings with investors in various luxurious hotels. This move was made in order to attract investors to the scheme. Moreover, the accused also made false claims that their trading portal is operated from US and trade in the cryptocurrency, and the international trade would help make profits for the portal as well as the investors. The police are still trying to ascertain the exact number of investors who were defrauded and claim that a total of 5,000 Ids have been found operating on the site.

Failing to return the money, Jangra absconded with his family in February 2018. Police said that the probe in this fraud case is underway. It is also expected that the cops might interrogate more people and make more arrests in the coming days.

