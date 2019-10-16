Haryana elections: The BJP also proposed to create employment opportunities. The saffron party had got more around 1.70 lakh suggestions for the election manifesto. But the party accepted only 200 suggestions and added them into its manifesto, reports said.

Haryana elections: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the acronym EVM stands for Every Vote Modi. He posted the new acronym on his Twitter account but deleted the tweet later. While elaborating the acronym, Khattar said that if people question how EMV means Every Vote for Modi as it is a state election not general, it can be expanded to Every Vote for Manohar, his middle name. The tweet was posted with a video of an election rally. Reports said that Khattar also added that there is no difference if the vote is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or himself as the voter has to press lotus symbol. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said that EMV stands for Every Vote Modi. The elections for Haryana’s 90 seater assembly will be conducted on October 21.

The BJP last Sunday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. It was unveiled manifesto in presence Khattar, party’s national working president JP Nadda, Harayana BJP president Subhash Barla and manifesto committee chief OP Dhankar. The poll manifesto titled Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana or My dreams of Haryana was released with a promise of doubling the farmers’income by 2022.

Haryana assembly election 2019: BJP releases poll manifesto, promises to double farmers’ income

The opposition Congress also released the manifesto for the state polls last week, promising loan waiver for the farmers. It also proposed a 33 per cent reservation for women of Haryana in government jobs and 50 per cent reservation in Panchayat Raj institution, municipality corporations etc. If they come to power, Congress said that they would provide Rs 12,000 annual scholarship for the students belonging to extremely backwards classes and scheduled castes. Former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala-led National Lok Dal had also released its manifesto.

