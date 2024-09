Ahead of 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Indian National Congress at 1:30 pm today.

Ahead of 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Indian National Congress at 1:30 pm today.

This announcement follows their meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on September 4.

(Waiting For Further development)