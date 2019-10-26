Haryana government formation: Hitting out at JJP for bowing before BJP for taking up the deputy CM post, Congress said Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party will remain B-team of BJP.

Congress hit out at Jannayak Janta Party after it decided to form the next government in Haryana with BJP. Congress which has got the highest number of seats after BJP, on Friday said the JJP will remain the B-team of BJP. The opposition party claimed that JJP’s chief Dushyant Chautala just give up before BJP in minutes after the latter approached them for the government. The BJP has offered deputy chief minister post to Dushyant Chautala.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP has failed to get the mandate from the people in Harayana. The people living in the state have shown their anger by not giving their votes to the saffron party.

The state Assembly election in Haryana which was held on October 21 and the counting of votes was held on October 24. The counting has shown some amazing facts about the political parties and pundits. The results declared hung assembly for the state.

The BJP, Congress and other parties fell prey to the alliance government. After the results, both BJP and Congress approached the third-largest party as per the seat number. The BJP and JPP have now confirmed that the alliance government will be formed in the state. The BJP has also confirmed that JJP and the BJP will form the government in the state.

BJP is also going to hold the legislative party meeting at 11 am on Saturday to elect their leader. The party got 40 seats out of 90 seats in the state. Congress claimed 31 seats while JJP 10 and 9 went to others.

Reports said BJP picked the JJP just to ensure the stability in the government as the independents had already supported the saffron party.

