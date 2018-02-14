Senior official of Haryana government stated on Monday, that People who abandoning milch cows in Haryana will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,100. The state will also provide a concession on products made from cow dung and urine. Following the steps of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the same and 8 medical collages will prepare the Ayurvedic medicine.

On Monday, a senior official of Haryana government stated that people who abandoning milch cows in Haryana will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,100. “For this purpose, a mobile application is being prepared with the assistance of information technology cell in the state, which will reveal information about the location of the animal on the basis of a tag number,” said Bhani Ram Mangla, Chairman, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog. Bhani Ram Mangla also added to his statement that as per government decision, Gau Seva Kendra will be established in the villages of Haryana for cow fostering and government will assist the financial assistance.

“Registration of these centres will be mandatory and a committee of learned persons will be set up for their functioning. The Aayog will give a lump sum amount of Rs 5,000 per cow annually,” Gau Seva Kendra, chairman. Reporting to media persons, Bhani Ram Mangla said that 90% of the grant will be given on equipment that are used for making products like soaps, lamps and incense from cow dung and urine.

Following the steps of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh government has also shown a thumbs-up to this decision and gave a push to the use of cow urine in preparing medicines. 8 Ayurvedic medical colleges in the state Banda, Jhansi, Muzaffarnagar, Allahabad, Varanasi, Bareilly, Lucknow and Pilibhit, will work on this. States ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have introduced many schemes to preserve cows.

Earlier, Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has pressured the lawmakers to withdraw a bill to ban cow slaughter. This bill demands a mandatory death penalty to accused of killing the animals.