The Haryana government has issued a circular asking all its officials that they are required to stand up while meeting MPs and MLAs. The circular was issued by Chief Secretary of Haryana government Depinder Singh Dhesi. The circular has sparked a controversy; many social media are calling it an arbitrary order. On February 7, the Department of Personnel and Training of the Centre had asked the states to implement certain standards to be followed by babus.

The Haryana government has issued a circular asking all its officials that they are required to stand up while meeting MPs and MLAs. The circular was issued by Chief Secretary of Haryana government Depinder Singh Dhesi. The circular has sparked a controversy; many social media users are calling it an arbitrary order. It is a follow-up of the Central government. On February 7, the Department of Personnel and Training of the Centre had asked the states to implement certain standards to be followed by babus. The memorandum also requested the Chief Secretaries of the states that they should circulate the information to all officers and periodically review the implementation.

However, this is not the first time that Haryana government drew criticism over its arbitrary order, earlier, Haryana government asked the athletes to pay 33% of their income to state government, the order was later put on hold by Khattar government. The Central government took this step after receiving complaints on violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha that officials were not treating the elected members in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The circular has been issued at a time when the whole country is discussing confrontation of Delhi government and IAS officers. One of the guidelines of the order reads, “An officer should be meticulously correct and courteous to rise to receive and see off a Member of Parliament/State Legislature visiting him. Arrangements may be made to receive the Members of Parliament when, after taking prior appointment, they visit the officer of the Government of India, State Government or local government.”

Another order says, “Any deviation from an appointment made with a Member of Parliament/State Legislature must be promptly explained to him to avoid any possible inconvenience. The fresh appointment should be fixed in consultation with him.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More