Haryana govt formation: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the first non-Congress leader in more than five decades to form the government for the second straight time. He took oath on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. JJP leade Daushyant Chautala also took oath as Khattar's deputy.

Haryana govt formation: BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took oath as CM for the second consecutive term in Haryana. Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya administered the oath to Khattar at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also took oath as Khattar’s deputy. Many central and state ministers attended the function.

After taking oath for the top post, Khattar has become the first non-Congress CM in 53 years to retain the post for the second time. The swearing-in ceremony was held after the BJP and the JJP joined hands to form the coalition government in the state. The ruling saffron party bagged 40 seats, the Congress claimed 31 and the JJP got 10 seats in the 90-member assembly.

The results were announced on Thursday. Out of nine independent lawmakers, seven also extended support to the BJP. Both Khattar and Chautala staked claim to form the coalition government on Saturday at a meeting with Governor Arya.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept all the 10 parliamentary seats. It was expected the party would win more than 70 seats in the just-concluded elections as predicted by most of the exit polls. However, the BJP failed to woo Haryanvi others. As many as eight state ministers of the party lost elections.

On the counting day, speculations were rife that the Congres and the JJP might join hands to keep the BJP away. Reports suggested that the Congress was ready to offer CM’s post to Chautala. He was seen as the kingmaker. But after the final results came to fore, it became clear that the Congress-JJP coalition was unlikely as both the parties managed to win only 41 seats, five short of the majority.

Without losing time, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Chautala and held a meeting with him wherein it was decided the JJP would be given deputy CM’s post in the new government.

