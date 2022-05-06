Hours after terror suspects were apprehended in Haryana's Karnal, Home Minister Anil Vij revealed on Thursday that the terrorists were given the duty of transporting explosives from Pakistan through drones to Adilabad in Telangana

He claimed that the state police caught four terrorists and a large number of explosives in Karnal District today.

The Minister stated, “The police apprehended four terrorists in an Innova vehicle at the Bastara toll plaza in Karnal. Three IEDs, a country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, 1.31 lakh cash, and six mobile phones were discovered during the search of the vehicle. They were charged with transporting explosives from Pakistan to Adilabad, Telangana, using drones.”

Bhupinder Singh, a Ludhiana resident, and the other three arrested suspects, Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh, and Amandeep Singh, all of Ferozepur, were on their way to Adilabad, Telangana, to deliver a shipment of explosives.

“They were in contact with Harvinder Singh Rinda, a Pakistani individual involved in terror activities who used to send them places via an app to supply explosives and weapons. Rinda used to deploy drones to drop weapons and explosives at a pre-determined area in Ferozepur’s fields “Vij said.

He also stated that the case is under investigation and that police are conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it’s still unclear whether the accused are terrorists or puppets of terror groups being exploited to transfer explosives from one location to another.

Superintendent of police Karnal Ram Poonia stated earlier today that the suspects were transporting explosives from Ferozepur, Punjab, to a location near Nanded. A case has been filed under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the SP also stated that defendants were in contact with a Pakistani man who requested that they dump weapons and ammunition in Adilabad, Telangana. In Ferozepur district, accused Gurpreet got explosives delivered by drone from over the border. They had already dropped explosives on Nanded.