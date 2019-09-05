Haryana HSSC JE Answer Key 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released the Answer Keys for Junior Engineer recruitment examination on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have written in the examination can check the steps to download the HSSC JE Answer Keys given below.

HSSC JE answer key 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or Haryana SSC or HSSC has released the Haryana SSC JE Answer Keys 2019 on the official website yesterday, i.e. on September 4, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their answer keys and raise objections through the official website – hssc.gov.in.

The last date for submission or challenging the answer keys has been scheduled for September 6, 2019. Candidates can download the Junior Engineer answer keys by following the steps given below.

How to check and download the HSSC JE Answer Keys 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number or roll number as on the admit card of JE Recruitment Exam issued by the Staff Selection Commission in Haryana

Now click on the submit option

On submitting, the answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Moreover, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will soon release the HSSC JE Result 2019 through its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same for more information. Meanwhile, candidates can file their objections through the HSSC portal by September 6, 2019 till 5:00 PM.

According to reports, the HSSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 1624 Junior Engineer posts vacant under the Haryana SSC. HSSC had conducted the Junior Engineer recruitment examination at various centres across the state on August 31 and September 1, 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App