Haryana Jind bypoll 2019: BJP, Congress and INLD and others are all set for a tough contest in Haryana's Jind constituency by-poll elections today. 21 candidates are contesting from Jind constituency amid tight security arrangements. In the by-poll elections, BJP has fielded Hari Chand Midha's son Krishan Midha against senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, a local leader fielded by INLD and Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala.

In the run-up to upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Haryana on Monday is witnessing its first political showdown at the by-polls elections in Jind constituency are underway. Earlier, touted as a direct contest between BJP and INLD, the stakes were escalated by the fielding of strong opponents by Congress and Jannayak Janta Party. The voting has begun in Jind district amid tight security arrangements.

On Monday morning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the residents of Jind to exercise their right to vote and participate in the election process. Hari Chand Midha’s son Krishan Midha is contesting in the by-poll elections from BJP while Congress has fielded senior party leader Randeep Surjewala to pose a strong competition.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Chautala’s party INLD has fielded a local leader backed by Khandela Khap. Alongside BJP, Congress and INLD, Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party will also be contesting in the by-poll elections. Grandson of Om Prakash Chautala, Dushyant launched his own party in December 2018 after being expelled from INLD.

A total of 21 candidates are contesting in the Jind by-poll elections today. INLD leader Hari Chand Midha’s death last year necessitated the need for on-going polls in Jind constituency. To ensure smooth functioning of elections in Jind, 3,000 Haryana police officers and paramilitary forces have been posted at the constituency. The votes will be counted on January 31, Thursday.

