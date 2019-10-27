Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as CM today and Dushyant Chautala as Deputy CM in Haryana. The two parties BJP-JJP had announced their alliance for government formation on Friday.

Manohar Lal Khattar is all set to take oath as chief minister of Haryana once again. Dushyant Chautala will be sworn in as deputy chief minister of the state. The development was announced by ML Khattar after he met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and he invited the BJP to form the government in the state.

The BJP government has got the support of a total of 57 MLAs including BJP’s 40, JJP’s 10 and 7 Independents. In the recently held Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP won 40 seats out of 90-member house. JJP claimed 10 while as Congress won 31 and Others 7.

The BJP and JJP announced their alliance on Friday after Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to take JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on board as deputy CM post. Earlier, Dushyant had said that he would support any party for support to form the government in the state. Congress had also approached JJP over the government formation but Dushyant has declined to support the Congress, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Khattar has not disclosed the name of ministers who can take oath today as well but if going by the reports, other than Khattar and Dushyant, some ministers are also taking an oath with the two.

Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala’s name was also doing rounds for the deputy CM post. Some leaders in the JJP were considering the name of Naina Chautala for the post of deputy chief minister of Haryana instead of party leader Dushyant Chautala. Naina was elected from the Badhra assembly seat when she defeated Congress candidate Ranbir Singh Mahendra with a margin of 13,704 votes.

Reports said Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi’s Tihar jail, was granted 14 days’ furlough on Saturday.

