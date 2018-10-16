Haryana mosque:: The people at from Palwal district in Haryana refuted the claims made by the NIA that Hafiz Saeed-led LeT funded the construction of Khulafa-e-Rashideen Masjid in the village. The villagers stated that masjid was constructed from the funds collected by the locals.

Just a few hours after, National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that the Haryana Mosque in Palwal district was funded by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the locals of the village where the Khulafa-e-Rashideen Masjid is built refuted the claims made by the NIA and dismissed the reports terming them not true. Talking to a leading news agency, the village headman said that the masjid was built from the efforts of the villagers and from the funds generated by the locals. He further added that no funds from terror organisation were used in the construction of masjid in Haryana.

Commenting on the mater, he village headman said that the land on hcih the mosque was built, is legal. Previously, the media reports stated that the NIA arrested three people — Mohammed Salman (the imam of the masjid), Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani — under several alleged terror funding charges. The media reports added that post the arrest, the NIA also raided the premises of the masjid in Haryana and are currently said to be questioning the officials at masjid and checking the documents and donation books.

As per the NIA, it had arrested three men on September 26 for receiving funds from Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) in Lahore. During investigations, the NIA found that FIF belongs to Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). It is said to be the parent organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

As per NIA reports, Salman came in touch of the terror-based organisation while he was in Dubai. NIA added that he had reportedly received Rs 70 lakhs from the organisation for the construction of the maid in Uttawar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More