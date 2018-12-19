Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 Live updates: Under the tight security arrangements, counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation elections 2018 is underway in 5 districts— Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar. According to the latest reports, BJP candidates are leading in all five districts. The polling for Haryana Municipal Corporation elections 2018 took place on December 16, 2018, and today the results will be announced. The state Election Commission had reported that 60 to 65 per cent voting was recorded in 5 districts and the Yamunanagar witnessed the maximum number of voters. This is the first time that Mayors of the 5 municipal corporations will be elected directly. In Haryana, its a direct fight between BJP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)- BSP, while Congress is not participating in the elections and leading the support to independent candidates.
For the Municipal Corporation election, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar did a number of campaigns and tried his best to woo the voters. Today’s results will show that people of Haryana have chosen BJP or they have voted for the change.
According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election trends, BJP Mayor candidates are leading in all five cities — Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Hisar.
Haryana Municipal Corporations polling was held in 110 wards of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Panipat and Karnal. The counting of votes is underway and till now there is no report on any defective EVM.
As per the reports, BJP candidate Preeti Johar has marked the victory from Yamunanagar's Ward number 6.
As per the reports, BJP candidate Avneet Kaur from Panipat is leading the trends, followed by Congress-backed Anshu Pahwa by more than 32,000 votes. In Hisar, BJP mayor candidate Gautam Sardana is leading the fray.