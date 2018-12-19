BJP sweeps all 5 cities in Haryana Municipal Election 2018: The BJP emerged victorious in Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal. The polls for the Mayor and of the Corporations of five municipal corporations were held on December 16, 2018, amid tight security in Haryana. Candidates of all major political parties of the state including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress took part in the elections.

BJP sweeps all 5 cities in Haryana Municipal Election 2018: After the loss of assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday won all five cities in the recently concluded Haryana Municipal Elections 2018. The BJP emerged victorious in Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal. The polls for the Mayor and of the Corporations of five municipal corporations were held on December 16, 2018, amid tight security in Haryana. Candidates of all major political parties of the state including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress took part in the elections.

Here are 10 things to know about the Haryana Municipal Election 2018:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Haryana Municipal Elections 2018 on Wednesday. The polls of Mayor and of the Corporations of five municipal corporations — Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal — were held on December 16. The polls for two Municipal Committees — Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal district — in Haryana were held on December 16. As many as 1,092 polling booths were set up in 136 wards of the five municipal corporations. The elections, which were held on Sunday (December 16), saw a voter turnout of over 69 per cent. Multi-post EVMs were used to enable voters to vote separately for the mayor and the councillors. The counting of votes began from 7.30 AM to 4.30 PM on December 19. The counting for the municipal corporations of Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Hisar and municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal is still underway. Candidates of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress took part in the elections. The mayors of the five municipal corporations will be elected directly which is a first for Haryana.

Haryana Municipal Corporation And Mayor Election Results 2018: Here is the complete winners’ list:

Pundri Complete Winners List:

Ward 1 – Rama Rani (OBC)

Ward 2 – Jai Pal (General)

Ward 3 – Sunita (SC)

Ward 4 – Kulwinder (General)

Ward 5 – Sushma (General)

Ward 6 – Ritu (SC)

Ward 7 – Santosh (General)

Ward 8 – Shailja Rani (General)

Ward 9 – Mukesh Kumar

Ward 10 – Jyoti (General)

Ward 11 – Roshni (General)

Ward 12 – Ram Kumar (OBC)

Ward 13 – Komal (General)

Updates awaited…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More