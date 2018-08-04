In yet another incident of mob lynching, a man was beaten to death in Haryana's Palwal district over suspicion of being a cow thief. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night, August 3. The body of the deceased has sent for a postmortem, and a case has been against the 3 for the killing.

Another man was beaten to death by a frenzied mob on in Haryana’s Palwal on Thursday night, August 3, on suspicion of being a cow thief. The incident took place in Palwal’s district of Behrola village. The gruesome incident comes after a 28-year-old Rakbar Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, was lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar district over suspicion of being a cow smuggler. Media reports say that there were 2 people who accompanied the deceased when the incident took place. The other 2 people fled from the spot.

The incident also comes after the Supreme Court urged the Parliament to make a law in order to deal with mob lynching cases, saying, ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’ cannot be allowed.

Earlier, the mob lynching issue was also debated during the Monsoon Session ahead of no-confidence motion debate against the ruling dispensation.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje says mob lynching happens everywhere and she can’t be ‘more than God’ to know about every incident

The ruling BJP has faced much uproar over the recent mob lynching cases which have occurred across the country after the no-confidence motion was passed.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha said it is the state’s responsibility to protect the people and blamed the spread of fake news through social media for the lynchings.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje earlier said that mob lynching happens all over the world and she would have to be ‘more than God’ to know about each incident that happens in the state.

ALSO READ: Cow killers will continue to face consequences, says BJP MLA Gyan Deva Ahuja

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More