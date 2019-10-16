Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar has declared that he will be extending support to JJLP and its leader Dushyant Singh. Tanwar recently quit the party citing medieval conspiracies.

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the party citing internal politics on Wednesday extended support to Dushyant Chautala’s Janayak Janta Party (JJP) in the forthcoming assembly elections. On his decision to support the JJP, the senior leader said his workers wanted him to campaign for the JJP, asserting that Dushyant Singh should be the new Haryana CM.

He also slammed the Congress for ignoring party workers saying that arrogant people need to be decimated in the party. Tanwar accused senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for hatching conspiracies.

Tanwar claimed that Congress won’t make it to more than third or fourth position in the assembly elections warning that he had laid mines against his enemies and this was the first surgical strike on them.

He was appointed the Haryana Congress chief in 2014 with the Congress replacing him with Kumari Selja last month. Tanwar does not share a good rapport with Hooda who has been appointed as the legislative party leader.

The state of Haryana will go to polls on October 21 followed by the result on October 24. In 2014, the Congress lost all 10 seats to the BJP in the 90-seat state.

Meanwhile, Kumari Selja at a public rally today lashed out at the BJP for staying mum on relevant issues like unemployment and poverty. She slammed the saffron party and claimed that people have started asking why BJP was not raising issues of local importance.

The Congress at present needs serious redemption with resignation spree in the party only piling up. Other than Tanwar, leaders like former Maharashtra chief Sanjay Nirupam too threatened to resign as he raised leadership issues in the state unit of the grand-old party. He categorically said that dissenting voices within the party were not given space and alleged isolation of Rahul Gandhi’s loyalists.

The national leadership of the Congress is in a tipsy-turvy situation with the party failing to draw common consensus on the new leader after Rahul Gandhi resigned. Sonia Gandhi has been made the interim chief whose reinstatement as temporary party chief didn’t impress the ones who support the induction of young leaders for the post of Congress president.

The grand-old party needs a lot of damage control, but with its ever-widening rift, the party seems directionless.

