The Haryana police has beefed up security across all railway stations in the state after receiving a bomb blast threat letter from Pakistan based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

After receiving bomb blasts threats from Pakistan based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the Haryana Police has tightened the security at all railway stations, said reports. According to the reports, JeM has claimed to target 11 railway stations and 6 temples of Haryana during the festive season. The police received the threat through a letter after which all departments were alerted. As the precautionary measures, the police has been monitoring all railway stations through CCTV cameras and intensive checking of all passengers, their luggage have been done at all railway stations across the state to avoid any mishap.

The vehicles parked outside the stations were only allowed to come in after a proper checking and driver’s verification. Moreover, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted search operations at multiple places to detect suspicious things or persons.

An official said that all policemen have been ordered to stay on their toes and surprise mock drill would also be conducted to check the arrangements.

“The security has been tightened up, there is no need to panic. Police has done all the security arrangements and every person, luggage would be checked first and then they would be allowed to enter the railway station,” said Narendra Singh, Sub-Inspector, Railway Police Station, Rohtak.

Reports say Rohtak Railway Superintendent had received the threat letter scribed in Hindi on September 14. According to the source, the letter was from Jaish-e-Mohammad which had earlier took responsibility for terror activities happened in the county. Notably, Pakistan had secretly released the global terrorist and JeM chief Masood Azhar and have been threatening India after the abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

