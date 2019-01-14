A speeding SUV car ran over 7 people on, who were sleeping at the Sonipat railway station of Haryana, say reports. All the injured were admitted to the hospital in critical condition and the police has arrested 2 accused, while 3 managed to flee from the scene.

An out of control speeding SUV car ran over 7 people on, who were sleeping at the Sonipat railway station of Haryana, say reports. After the saddening incident, all the injured were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. If the reports are to be believed, 5 men were sitting in the car at the time of the accident and all of them were allegedly drunk. The car was also badly damaged.

If the reports are to be believed, the victims were sleeping outside the ticket counter at the Sonipat railway station when the speeding car ran over them after crossing the barricades.

The railway police reportedly arrested 2 accused, while 3 managed to flee from the scene. A senior police officer told the media that the driver is 19-year-old from the same district. The local police has lodged the case and investigation is underway.

Haryana: A speeding car broke barriers & ran over seven people sleeping inside a railway station premises last night in Sonipat. All the injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/gmoAQgCjwp — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2019

The news agency ANI quoted, “A speeding car broke barriers and ran over seven people sleeping inside a railway station premises last night in Sonipat. All the injured have been admitted to hospital.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More