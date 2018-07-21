Haryana police on Friday arrested a 60-year-old Mahant, Baba Amarpuri aka Amarveer, from Baba Balaknath Temple in Tohana district of Fatehabad. The following arrest came in after several videos of Amarpuri raping several women surfaced on various social media platforms. As per reports, Baba Amamrpuri is accused of raping 120 women. The arrest came in after police found various rape clips, each with a different victim. The clips were shot by the accused himself using his cell phone. The accused has reportedly been sent on 5-day police custody. The investigating police have also raised his premises and have reportedly seized a number of suspicious articles.

The following matter was highlighted after a relative of one of the accused approached police with a number of clips showing Baba raping his known associate.

As per the investigating police, the place where the accused used to live have been seized by the police and an investigation is underway.

Reports suggest that two of the 120 women who were raped by the 60-year-old accused has come forward to raise their voice against the crime and have reportedly agreed to file a complaint against the baba. Taking cognizance of complaints, Baba Amarpuri has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The following development comes to light some nine months after he was booked in a rape case. as per reports a woman had filed a complaint against Amarveer and accused him of sexually assaulting her inside the temple while she was praying.

Meanwhile, refuting all the allegations levelled by the women, the 60-year-old Amarveer attacked the investigating police and other concerned authorities by claiming that he was being targeted and being defamed by the police because he had denied paying the protection money to the policemen.

