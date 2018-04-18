The panchayat of Ishapur Kheri village, a khap-dominated area in Haryana's Sonepat district has come up with a diktat that bars girls from wearing jeans and using mobile phones. The order was issued by the village sarpanch after a year ago but was got recently active. As per the village sarpanch, the diktat will stop girls from eloping with the boys against their family's wishes.

In a bizarre move to prohibit girls from eloping with boys, a village panchayat in Haryana’s Sonepat district has issued a diktat for girls that barred girls from wearing jeans and using mobile phones. During a panchayat in Ishapur Kheri village – a khap-dominated area – an order was issued for girls around a couple of months ago after a few cases of elopement were reported. Reports said that the order was given by Prem Singh, the sarpanch of the village and has got recently active to ensure that the ban is implemented.

According to the village sarpanch, the orders were issued after three college-girls from the village eloped with boys against their family’s wishes. The incident took place around a year ago and has brought shame to the entire village. The only similarity among the three cases was the girls used to wear jeans and had mobile phones, sarpanch said. The sarpanch claimed that when girls use mobile phones, they get an easy access to connect with boys. After getting in touch with boys, they fell in love and plan to run away with them against their family wishes. Coming to wearing jeans, he said that it attracts unnecessary attention for the girls.

ALSO READ: Internet not new, it existed during the era of Mahabharata: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

As per reports, the decision has been welcomed by most of the villagers. On the contrary, most of the girls in the village do not agree with the moves. According to them, a cellphone is a necessity in today’s world and no one has the right to decide what a girl should wear or not. It is not the first time that an order like this has been issued in the Haryana’s Khap dominated village. In October last year, a Khap leader banned youth from eating fast foods like chowmein, burgers, and pizza, saying it would save girls from crimes like rapes.

ALSO READ: Fed up of wife’s addiction to Facebook, Whatsapp, Gurugram man strangles her to death

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App